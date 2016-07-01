Ryan Giggs has ended his 29-year association with Manchester United by reaching a settlement with the Premier League club, the BBC reported on Friday.

An official statement from United confirming Giggs' departure is expected in the coming days, the report said.

The 42-year-old Welshman, who had a year remaining on his contract, worked as a coach under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal but was unable to reach an agreement about another role at the club under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Giggs joined United as a 14-year-old and played 963 times for the Old Trafford club, helping them win 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues before hanging up his boots in 2014.

He has been tipped as a future United manager, but is now likely to seek a role with another club.

United could not immediately be reached for comment.

