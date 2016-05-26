Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal applauds fans during a lap of honour after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine /File PhotoLivepic

Manchester United were right to sack Louis van Gaal after the club failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, according to his fellow Dutchman Ruud Gullit.

Van Gaal, who guided his side to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season, lost his job two days after United ended a three-year trophy drought by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

"A lot of things were his own fault," former Chelsea and Newcastle United manager Gullit told British media.

"Man United have a certain status ... no Champions League and that's very important for them.

"Football is hard and football is not fair. So you know the rules if you go to big clubs and you don't produce, you're out," added Gullit.

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho has agreed personal terms to replace Van Gaal at United, according to Sky TV reports, and the Old Trafford club are expected to rubber-stamp his appointment soon.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)