Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sure he will win the Premier League with Manchester United and says his performances will improve once he picks up the rhythm of the English game.

The 35-year-old has scored six league goals since the start of the season, including two against Swansea City at the weekend that ended a two-month league drought.

United have stuttered in the first months of Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford and are sixth in the table, and while not giving up on the title, Ibrahimovic said the team need to improve to challenge the likes of early pace setters Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester City.

"If I could win the Premier League, the next day I would stop playing football... almost. Hopefully I can win it, and I will win it," he told the club's website. (www.manutd.com)

"We have been a little bit unlucky in certain games, but we believe. When you believe it will come."

Ibrahimovic said the fact that United have failed to mount a title challenge in three seasons of decline after the retirement of Alex Ferguson means they must work even harder to restore their place at the top of English football.

"From just below to the top, I think there is a big difference. After a couple of years if you haven't been on the top of the table you notice it, you feel it. That's what we are working for," he said.

"I've missed pretty good chances, which I don't (usually) see myself doing, but it's a different game here.

"I know I can do more, I know the team can do more. I want to do more. I will do more. We're in that first phase where you get to know each other, where you get to know the game also."

Ibrahimovic has won titles in four different countries and played at Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and AC Milan. The Swede has won a trophy in each season since 2001.

"I think the club is massive. I've played in other massive clubs. Every club I played (for) is massive. If it was not massive, it became massive when I came, so same thing," he added.

"You can see the intention of what the club is doing is not local, it's global, to reach out worldwide. And in that way, it's huge."

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Martyn Herman)