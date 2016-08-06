Zlatan Ibrahimovic has predicted that he will begin his Manchester United career with a trophy when the team meet Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

"I'm used to winning trophies; I didn't come here to waste time," said Ibrahimovic, who is in line to make his competitive debut for United after joining them on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in July, having enjoyed a trophy-laden career to date.

The 34-year-old Swede plans to set the tone for what he hopes will be a successful spell at Old Trafford and help the FA Cup holders to get Jose Mourinho's reign off to a winning start against the Premier League champions.

"That is the first trophy we will bring home," he told Manchester United TV. "For me, every trophy is very serious. I have collected 30 trophies and I want to collect more of them. I'm not satisfied until I collect everything.

"I didn't come here to lose time," the former AC Milan striker continued. "I came here to win. I believe the philosophy is the same for the club, especially a club like this. They are made to win."

Last season, Ibrahimovic helped PSG to win a second successive domestic treble, winning Ligue 1, the French Cup and the French League Cup.

