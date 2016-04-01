LONDON Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney "is doing great" in his recovery from a knee injury, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

Rooney damaged his knee in February but is on course to return to first-team action in plenty of time to get fit to play for England in this year's European Championship.

"He trained today at a lower level with the ball and will probably play an Under-21s match before he comes back," Van Gaal told a news conference.

United's England left back Luke Shaw will return to training on Monday after breaking his leg last year and midfielders Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Adnan Januzaj are on their way back to fitness, Van Gaal said before the home Premier League game against Everton on Sunday.

Boosted by a local derby win over Manchester City, who are now only one point ahead of United, Van Gaal is targeting a top- three finish and the FA Cup in an attempt to keep his job.

"Still we are capable of being in the top three in the league, the players believe in that," he said.

"We can also win the FA Cup, so we have a lot to fight for. I hope that we show it in the first match (on Sunday) because that is the most important match as you have to continue what you have done against City."

United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury on international duty with Germany last week.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, Editing by Ed Osmond)