Sept 24 (Reuters)- Jose Mourinho's reshaped Manchester United destroyed Premier League champions Leicester City 4-1 with a performance that thrilled Old Trafford on Saturday and justified his decision to leave out Wayne Rooney.

The shake-up seemed to liberate Paul Pogba who led the way with a polished display, heading his first goal for the club on 42 minutes and starting the clever move that led to Juan Mata firing home United's second after 37 minutes.

Mata also played a major part in United's third, firing across goal for Marcus Rashford to convert from close range. Chris Smalling had begun the rout with a header after 22 minutes.

Three of the goals came via Daley Blind corners from the left as Leicester headed for their third league defeat. Claudio Ranieri responded by replacing Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez at halftime with substitute Demarai Gray looping a 20-yard shot over David de Gea for a 59th-minute consolation.

