SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
LONDON, Sept 24 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was dropped to the substitutes' bench for the Premier League match against champions Leicester City on Saturday.
United manager Jose Mourinho bowed to pressure for Rooney to be left out of the starting line-up following a number of lacklustre performances from the England forward.
Defender Chris Smalling will captain United against Leicester at Old Trafford as they bid to avoid a third successive league defeat.
Mourinho also named 18-year-old striker Marcus Rashford in his team along with midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.