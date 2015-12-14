Football - Watford v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 21/11/15Manchester United's Jesse Lingard looks dejected after missing a chance to scoreReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed winger Jesse Lingard picked up an injury in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Bournemouth.

Lingard was substituted in the first half with a suspected hamstring problem and Van Gaal said the 22-year-old would have to be assessed to ascertain the extent of the damage.

"With Lingard, it is a second occurrence in a short space of time so we will have to see," Van Gaal was quoted as saying by the club's website (www.manutd.com).

Lingard's addition to an already lengthy injury list increases Van Gaal's selection woes.

The Dutchman was missing seven first team players before the Bournemouth game, including captain Wayne Rooney, defenders Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw, and midfielders Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera.

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger missed the Bournemouth game due to suspension, and is also ruled out for United's next two games against Norwich City and Stoke City.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)