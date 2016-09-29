Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has said he needs to show greater consistency to cement his place in manager Jose Mourinho's starting side this season.

Lingard enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, scoring a superb solo opener in United's win over league champions Leicester City in the Community Shield last month.

After getting hauled off at halftime in United's Premier League defeat by Manchester City earlier this month, the 23-year-old produced an improved performance in their 4-1 victory against Leicester on Saturday.

"I think it's about finding the right consistency. That's been a downfall and this season my main focus is to stay in the team, find that consistency and help the team any way I can," Lingard told British media.

"To stay in the team and keep that consistency week in, week out is the main thing this season. We've got to take it game by game and hopefully I can do that."

United, who suffered a surprising 1-0 loss to Dutch side Feyenoord in their opening Europa League group game, take on Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in the competition on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)