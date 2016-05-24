Liverpool and Manchester United have been fined by UEFA over a variety of charges, including illicit chanting, during their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Premier League clubs were fined 40,000 euros ($44,604) each for the chants by their fans, with half the sum suspended for a probationary period of two years, European soccer's governing body said on its website (www.uefa.org) on Tuesday.

Liverpool were fined an additional 17,000 euros for other incidents, including supporters setting off fireworks and throwing objects. United received an additional 18,000 euro fine for crowd disturbances, including fans blocking stairways.

Liverpool were ordered to contact United within 30 days for the settlement of damages caused by their supporters at Old Trafford.

The Europa League games were marred by chants about the 1958 Munich air crash, in which eight United players were killed, and the Hillsborough stadium disaster of 1989 in which 96 Liverpool supporters died during their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League final in Basel last week and both clubs were charged by UEFA for crowd disturbances, including fans setting off fireworks.

($1 = 0.8968 euros)

