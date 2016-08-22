Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Wolves on a season-long loan, the Premier League club confirmed on Twitter.

The 19-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, made his United debut last November and played in 14 first-team games under previous manager Louis van Gaal.

Earlier this summer he signed a new contract at United but he is not part of new manager Jose Mourinho's first-team plans.

Wolves have also signed Dutch winger Ola John on loan from Benfica.

