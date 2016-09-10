MANCHESTER UNITED 1 MANCHESTER CITY 2

Sept 10 - Pep Guardiola drew first blood in his renewed managerial duel with Jose Mourinho as Manchester City deservedly won an absorbing Premier League derby 2-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Kevin de Bruyne, who was never appreciated by Mourinho when they were at Chelsea together, proved instrumental in City's magnificent win, scoring the opener and making the second for Kelechi Iheanacho before halftime.

With his side being outpassed and outclassed in a one-sided first half, Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought United back into the match just before the break after a mistake by City's new goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo's error on a hugely unconvincing debut inspired a much more even second half and Ibrahimovic had goal ruled out for offside before man of the match De Bruyne hit the post as City maintained their 100 percent record this season to move three points clear at the top of the table. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)