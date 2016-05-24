LONDON May 24 Jose Mourinho has agreed personal terms to become manager of Manchester United, Sky Sports television reported on Tuesday quoting unnamed sources.

The 53-year-old Portuguese is set to replace Dutchman Louis van Gaal whose two-year reign at Old Trafford was ended on Monday, two days after United lifted the FA Cup.

The self-styled 'Special One', Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December, ending his second spell in charge of the London club.

He has also managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)