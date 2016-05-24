SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton set sights on transfer targets as Europe beckons
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
LONDON May 24 Jose Mourinho has agreed personal terms to become manager of Manchester United, Sky Sports television reported on Tuesday quoting unnamed sources.
The 53-year-old Portuguese is set to replace Dutchman Louis van Gaal whose two-year reign at Old Trafford was ended on Monday, two days after United lifted the FA Cup.
The self-styled 'Special One', Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December, ending his second spell in charge of the London club.
He has also managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, May 19 Harry Kane’s four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.