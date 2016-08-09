Factbox on France midfielder Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United from Juventus for a reported 89 million pounds ($115.58 million) on Tuesday.

Born: March 15, 1993, Lagny-sur-Marne, France

CLUB CAREER

* Came through Le Havre's youth system and joined Manchester United's academy in October 2009 on a three-year contract.

* Promoted to the first-team squad by manager Alex Ferguson in February 2011 and made debut as a substitute in a 3–0 League Cup win over Leeds United in September.

* Joined Italian club Juventus in July 2012 on a four-year contract.

* Won four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

* Helped Juventus reach the Champions League final in 2015 where they were defeated by Barcelona.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Captained France's under-20s to World Cup victory in 2013.

* Made senior international debut in 2014 World Cup qualifier against Georgia in March 2013.

* Scored first senior goal for country in another qualifier against Belarus in September.

* Named best young player of 2014 World Cup.

* Helped France to Euro 2016 final.

