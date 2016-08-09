Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Factbox on France midfielder Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United from Juventus for a reported 89 million pounds ($115.58 million) on Tuesday.
Born: March 15, 1993, Lagny-sur-Marne, France
CLUB CAREER
* Came through Le Havre's youth system and joined Manchester United's academy in October 2009 on a three-year contract.
* Promoted to the first-team squad by manager Alex Ferguson in February 2011 and made debut as a substitute in a 3–0 League Cup win over Leeds United in September.
* Joined Italian club Juventus in July 2012 on a four-year contract.
* Won four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.
* Helped Juventus reach the Champions League final in 2015 where they were defeated by Barcelona.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
* Captained France's under-20s to World Cup victory in 2013.
* Made senior international debut in 2014 World Cup qualifier against Georgia in March 2013.
* Scored first senior goal for country in another qualifier against Belarus in September.
* Named best young player of 2014 World Cup.
* Helped France to Euro 2016 final.
($1 = 0.7701 pounds)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.