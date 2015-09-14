Sept 14 Wayne Rooney has been ruled out of Manchester United's Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, the Premier League Club said on Monday.

Rooney missed Saturday's 3-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford after picking up the injury in training.

United manager Louis Van Gaal had said over the weekend that Rooney was likely to miss the Champions League tie, but that he expected his captain to be fit in time for Sunday's visit to Southampton in the Premier League.

The United skipper reportedly suffered the strain before the Liverpool game. Striker James Wilson has been included in the squad for the trip to the Netherlands. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)