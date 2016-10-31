Former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has returned to training with Manchester United's first-team squad despite manager Jose Mourinho saying it would be "very difficult" for the World Cup winner to feature in his plans.

After making 18 Premier League appearances last season, 32-year-old Schweinsteiger has not played for United since the Portuguese took over as manager from Louis van Gaal this year.

Schweinsteiger, who had been training with the club's reserves according to media reports, was pictured alongside his team mates as Mourinho supervised a session on Monday.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder said in August that he would not join another club in Europe.

He played over 500 matches for Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League.

United, who are eighth in the Premier League standings, travel to Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, before a trip to 19th-placed Swansea City on Sunday.

