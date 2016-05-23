(Repeats to additional codes, no changes to text)

LONDON May 23 Manchester United will make an announcement about the future of manager Louis van Gaal at 1200 GMT on Monday amid British media reports that the Dutchman has been sacked.

Speculation had been rife since United's victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday that Van Gaal would be fired by the Premier League club and replaced by Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

