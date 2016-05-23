May 23 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has left the Premier League club, he said in a statement on Monday.

"I am very disappointed to be unable to complete our intended three-year plan," he announced on the United website (www.manutd.com)

"I believe that the foundations are firmly in place to enable the club to move forward and achieve even greater success."

The Dutchman, 64, led United to victory in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on Saturday. They finished fifth in the Premier League, missing out on a place in next season's Champions League.

Van Gaal signed a three-year contract to take over as manager of the Old Trafford club in 2014.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho will be named as United's next manager this week, British media have reported. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)