LONDON Jan 22 Manchester United winger Ashley Young will be out of action for a "long time" after sustaining a "severe groin problem", manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

Young, filling in at right back as he has at other times this season, was forced off late in the first half of the Premier League victory at Liverpool on Sunday.

Van Gaal told MUTV that Young needed surgery. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Alison Williams)