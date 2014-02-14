LONDON If West Ham United's Ravel Morrison did not have a "problem" he would not be moving to Queens Park Rangers, the second tier club's manager Harry Redknapp said on Friday.

Morrison, a former Manchester United trainee, is next week set to complete a surprise loan move to QPR for the rest of the season after falling out of favour at West Ham where he made a superb start to the campaign.

The 21-year-old was touted by many for an England call-up after scoring three goals in 12 Premier League starts, including a classy solo effort against Tottenham Hotspur in October.

His last Premier League start was against Manchester United in December, however, amid media reports of a clash with manager Sam Allardyce.

"If he didn't have a problem somewhere he wouldn't be here, he would still be playing at Manchester United. He has that talent," Redknapp told reporters.

"It's the chance you take. Somewhere in life you have got to take a chance and take a gamble. Sometimes they come off and sometimes they don't."

Morrison left Manchester United in January 2012 to join West Ham.

The Premier League champions' then manager Alex Ferguson was quoted as saying: "A brilliant footballer. Brilliant ability. Top-class ability. Needs to get away from Manchester and start a new life."

Redknapp feels Morrison could provide QPR with a creative boost as they bid to make an immediate return to the top flight.

"We need someone who can unlock the door," he said.

"I've always had someone in my teams who can change a game. I had (Paolo) Di Canio (at West Ham) and (Paul) Merson at Portsmouth. I've had someone special who can turn a game for you...

"It is a gamble for us. He has got baggage or something else."

