LONDON Nov 28 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho raised a few eyebrows on Friday when he said he had no interest in awards like FIFA's FIFPro World XI list for 2014.

The outspoken Portuguese made his comments despite the fact two of his players, Belgium winger Eden Hazard and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, are on the shortlist to make the World XI team.

"When I see these trophies I think they are not good for football. I don't care about them," Mourinho told a news conference on the eve of Premier League leaders Chelsea's visit to 14th-placed Sunderland.

"Sometimes it looks like we're looking for stars... looking for people more important than other people and this is not the culture we want in this club."

Mourinho believes Hazard and Fabregas share his views on these type of awards.

"The mentality here is not to be worried with that and when I see Fabregas and Hazard, I think clearly they don't think about it," said the Chelsea boss.

"Clearly they think about the team, playing well and trying to win matches."

Mourinho was also asked about media reports linking Chelsea with a move for four-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi.

He rubbished the rumours surrounding the Barcelona forward and said it was typical of the way "non-truths" could be circulated these days.

Chelsea, looking to stretch their unbeaten start to the season to 20 matches in all competitions, go into Saturday's game holding a six-point lead over second-placed Southampton. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)