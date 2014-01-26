Chelsea's Frank Lampard acknowledges the crowd following their FA Cup soccer match against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge in London January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Chelsea's Oscar (not seen) scores from a free kick past Stoke City's goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during their FA Cup soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Jose Mourinho got the perfect birthday present when his Chelsea side beat Stoke City 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Brazilian midfielder Oscar scoring the goal from a stunning free kick.

Chelsea, who have won the FA Cup four times in the last seven seasons, were made to fight for their place in the last 16, and should have won by a bigger margin after spurning a host of chances. Oscar and Andre Schurrle both hit the post.

The winner came after 28 minutes when Oscar whipped in a brilliant free kick from 30 metres out which flew over the wall and high and wide of diving Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic.

In the day's early match, Sheffield United put their League One relegation worries aside and gave a battling performance to draw 1-1 with Premier League strugglers Fulham at Bramall Lane.

United, who played most of the second half with 10 men after skipper Michael Doyle was sent off, went ahead after 31 minutes when Chris Porter scored. Fulham equalised through Colombian Hugo Rodallega 15 minutes from the end.

The sides will replay will at Craven Cottage on February4 for a place in the fifth round.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)