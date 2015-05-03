LONDON May 3 Jose Mourinho said the build-up to Chelsea's title-clinching victory over Crystal Palace had been overshadowed by his father's health problems back in Portugal.

The Chelsea boss was in a sober mood after a 1-0 win sealed his third Premier League title with the London club, having been preoccupied with his father Jose's health.

"When the game finished at Leicester (on Wednesday) I immediately went to Portugal, I was there with him at the most difficult moment, the surgery," Mourinho told reporters.

"Apart from that it's under control. He's strong and is getting better and better so I'm much more relaxed."

Mourinho also said that midfielder Ramires had been taken to hospital before the game. The Brazilian was replaced in the starting lineup by Juan Cuadrado.

"Ramires went to hospital because he was feeling so bad," Mouirnho said. "I'm going to visit him now, if he's still there, he was feeling really bad."

Reports in Brazilian media said Ramires was suffering with kidney stones, but Chelsea did not confirm his condition. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)