Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the bench during their FA Cup soccer match against Derby County at the iPro Stadium in Derby, central England January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Chelsea are not a team of divers, according to manager Jose Mourinho, whose side had a player booked for the offence for the second week running on Sunday.

Midfielder Ramires was cautioned by referee Andre Marriner for simulation in the FA Cup third round 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Fellow Brazilian Oscar received the same punishment from referee Martin Atkinson in the Premier League match against Southampton on New Year's Day.

Both decisions came after Mourinho accused Liverpool's Luis Suarez of diving in the Londoners' 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on December 26.

"I maintain (there are no divers at Chelsea)," he told reporters.

"Isolated episodes. The referees attacking it. The manager supporting the referees. I think we are doing well. Let's see if the others do the same as us.

"I was happy with the card because the referee, in this case (Martin) Atkinson, did well.

"This time I didn't speak yet with Ramires, but if the referee was there and he decide well, perfect. Let's do every game, every stadium, every player, let's do that."

Mourinho's side had eased into the fourth round, where they will face Stoke City, with a comfortable win over second-tier Derby with goals from John Obi Mikel and Oscar.

It was Chelsea's 16th successive third-round win, with their last defeat at this stage coming in 1998 against Manchester United.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)