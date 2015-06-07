LONDON Jose Mourinho believes football is only about winning and that managers who favour a possession-dominated beautiful game and neglect steely defense and lethal counter-attacking are "stupid".

Mourinho's Chelsea were described on numerous occasions last season as boring despite their relentless domination of the Premier League.

The west London side finished eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, lost only three league fixtures and boasted a goal difference of plus 41 -- second only to City.

A new generation of managers such as Liverpool's Brendan Rodgers and Everton's Roberto Martinez have been hailed in recent seasons for playing stylish, attacking football.

Purists argue that Arsenal play a more exciting brand of soccer and City score more goals but Mourinho will always be defined by winning.

"When people talk about a new generation of coaches, what is the new generation? The generation will always be the ones that win," the Portuguese told The Sunday Times.

"And the ones that win occasionally or never win will always be something else."

Mourinho has made winning his mantra.

Chelsea effectively won the title in April with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United despite the Blues enjoying just 30 percent possession.

Chelsea were untroubled by waves of United passes and clinically carved them open with irresistible counter-attacking led by the effervescent Eden Hazard.

In a goalless draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium one week later Mourinho's side were subjected to chants of 'boring boring Chelsea' by the mass ranks of Gunners supporters.

But Mourinho, who has won eight league titles, seven domestic cups, one UEFA cup and two Champions Leagues has always favoured substance over style.

"What it is, is people who got some idea, some philosophy, and want to create something like 'We build very well from the back, we have a very good ball possession we don't play counter-attack,' the 52-year-old added.

"But if you don't play counter-attack then it's because you are stupid. Counter-attack is a fantastic item of football, an ammunition that you have, and when you find your opponent unbalanced you have a fantastic moment to score a goal.

"So I think people are creating (illusions) and it has influenced public opinion. But football will never change. Football is to win."

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)