LONDON Oct 24 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been fined 8,000 pounds ($12,900) after admitting an improper conduct charge for his behaviour in Saturday's Premier League game against Cardiff City, the FA said.

Mourinho was sent to the Stamford Bridge stands by Anthony Taylor 20 minutes from the end of the 4-1 win for protesting to the referee after becoming increasingly frustrated at what he perceived to be Cardiff's time-wasting tactics.

"If I was at that game and I was paying my ticket I would be worried with the fact that every time the ball was out or stopped and our opponent had to put the ball back in the game, it took a minimum of 21.5 seconds," Mourinho said at the time.

"That is a waste of money. You pay your ticket and every time the game stops you have to wait about half a minute? When you multiply that by the number of times the game was stopped ... you pay for 90 minutes but you see 55 or 60."

The FA said in a statement on Thursday that the fine was the standard penalty for the offence.

($1 = 0.6186 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)