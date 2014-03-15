March 15 Jose Mourinho bit his lip after being sent to the stands and having two players sent off as Premier League leaders Chelsea crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat at mid-table Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 51-year-old, normally the most quotable of managers who has contributed endless memorable comments during a highly successful career, said he did not want to get into more hot water at Villa Park.

Mourinho managed one or two digs at referee Chris Foy and fourth official Jonathan Moss but generally erred on the side of caution.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports television that Chelsea gave "a good solid performance against a good team" and were "defensively very strong" before adding: "After that I prefer not to comment because I don't want to bring the game into disrepute.

"I prefer to do what we have to do. In football we have just to let it go and not to comment because if you comment you are in trouble and I don't want to be in trouble."

Chelsea's defeat left them six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City who won 2-0 at Hull City and have three games in hand on the Londoners.

Asked how big an impact the red cards shown to Willian, after 68 minutes, and fellow Brazil midfielder Ramires, in stoppage time, had on the game, Mourinho replied: "I prefer not to comment because if you want to speak about big decisions you don't just speak about (the sendings-off).

"I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble and I don't want to be in big trouble.

"The referees do what they do and they go home...they don't go to the press. They refuse to change a couple of words when one person like me that is in football for so long asks politely: 'Mr Foy can I speak with you for five seconds?'.

Adopting a stern voice, Mourinho adds: "'No, I don't speak with you for five seconds'.

"Compared to the referee's position my position is nothing and I have to go home. I ask for five seconds to ask one single question and I had no chance because I was sent to the stands."

Mourinho explained that he wanted to ask a question in the closing minutes about Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor who had been substituted and was sitting on the bench.

"I wanted to ask Mr Foy and Mr Moss one question: 'Is it possible that Agbonlahor can leave the bench and go and grab one of my players around his neck and not get a yellow or red card, nothing.

"It is very, very difficult to close the mouth but I have to do it because I don't want to bring the game into disrepute. I don't want my club to have any problems.

"The referee has a good life because now he goes home and he is free of everything and next week he is in another match and life goes on." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)