March 19 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with improper conduct by the FA following his side's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mourinho was sent to the stands by referee Chris Foy for encroaching on the turf after Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Ramires had been shown a straight red card for a tackle on Aston Villa's Moroccan international Karim El Ahmadi.

"Jose Mourinho has been charged by The FA following his side's game against Aston Villa on Saturday 15 March 2014," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is alleged the Chelsea manager's behaviour in re-entering the field of play in or around the 90th minute of the fixture and approaching the match referee amounted to improper conduct." (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)