LONDON, Sept 22 Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is certain he will manage again in England once his time at the Bernabeu comes to an end.

The Portuguese, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2005 and 2006, said it did not matter which Premier League club he would return to despite his affection for the Blues.

"I cannot deny what is clear in my mind. After Real Madrid, England. That is for sure," the former Porto and Inter Milan coach told Britain's Sky Sports Television on Saturday.

Asked which team he would like to join, he added: "In England, everyone. I'm a blue, I'm a London blue but I'm a professional."

Mourinho's Spanish champions have had a sticky start to the season, losing two of their four La Liga games before a stirring comeback to beat Manchester City 3-2 late on in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

His former club Chelsea are the Champions League holders but Mourinho feels they will badly miss striker Didier Drogba this term after the Ivorian, matchwinner in the final in May, left for Shanghai Shenhua.

"I believe Drogba is a big difference to them. You can't replace Drogba," he said, aware that Fernando Torres has been hit-and-miss so far this term as Chelsea's lone striker.

"Chelsea will miss Drogba and it will mean a few points less." (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)