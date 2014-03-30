LONDON, March 30 Chelsea will give a better account of themselves in the Champions League in Paris on Wednesday than they did in an unexpected weekend defeat at Crystal Palace, manager Jose Mourinho said on Sunday.

Mourinho was furious at the lack of "spirit and mentality" that too many of his highly paid players had shown in the 1-0 defeat by lowly Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

He praised his defenders for regularly giving everything but without naming names told reporters that too many of the other players often did not perform in testing away games against less fashionable sides.

The only consolation, he said, was that the whole squad should be sufficiently motivated by a glamorous Champions League night in Paris facing PSG in the quarter-final first leg.

"Paris is the kind of match they feel comfortable to play," he said. "Big match, great stadium, opponents with top quality, they will be fine. They will be in their natural habitat in that match. They can do a good match there."

Mourinho is attempting to become the first manager to win three European Cups with different clubs after his successes with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan six years later.

Mourinho said Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o was unlikely to be fit for Wednesday's match and England full back Ashley Cole was definitely out.