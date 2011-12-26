(Repeats fixing sign off, no change to text)
MADRID Dec 26 Former Chelsea manager Jose
Mourinho aims to return to the English Premier League when his
stint in charge of La Liga club Real Madrid ends, the Portuguese
coach said on Monday.
"I'm very, very happy to be in Real Madrid," Mourinho told
BBC Radio Four's 'Today' programme.
"I didn't want to miss a chance to work here but my passion
is England and my next step will be to go back and, if possible,
go and stay for a long time," said Mourinho, whose four-year
contract with Real runs to the end of the 2013-14 season.
"Get me a good club in a couple of years," the 48-year-old
added with a laugh.
Mourinho's three-year spell at Chelsea ended in 2007 and he
went on to lead Italian side Inter Milan to the Champions League
title in 2010, his second success in Europe's elite club
competition following a 2004 triumph with Porto.
He is seen by the media as a possible successor to
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who has a rolling
one-year contract with the English champions.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)