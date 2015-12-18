LONDON Dec 18 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Premier League champions on Thursday.

Following are the main stories: > Soccer-Hiddink in talks with Chelsea - paper > Soccer-Chelsea sack 'Special One' Mourinho after dreadful start > Soccer-Hiddink a perfect fit for Chelsea, says former assistant > Soccer-Pellegrini won't miss 'important manager' Mourinho > Soccer-Van Gaal fears same fate if United keep losing > Soccer-Mourinho the 'very best' Terry has ever worked with > Soccer-Chelsea fans in shock after Mourinho goes > Soccer-Ferguson would have halted Chelsea slide - Hudson > Soccer-Chelsea fans could sense trouble ahead in the summer > Soccer-Discord between Mourinho and players - Chelsea > Soccer-Hiddink poised to replace Mourinho at Chelsea, says Kezman > Soccer-Reactions to sacking of Chelsea's Mourinho > Soccer-Timeline of Chelsea's season of woe under Mourinho

FACTBOX > Soccer-Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho

GRAPHIC > reut.rs/1TNN4b3 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)