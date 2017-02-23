Football Soccer - Port Vale v Coventry City - Sky Bet Football League One - Vale Park - 15/16 - 7/2/16Tony MowbrayMandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers/FilesEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or...

Blackburn Rovers have appointed Tony Mowbray head coach on an 18-month contract after sacking manager Owen Coyle earlier this week, the Championship strugglers said in a statement.

Coyle was sacked on Tuesday with Rovers currently second from bottom of the Championship, in danger of relegation to English football's third tier for the first time since 1980.

The 53-year-old Mowbray has managed in both England and Scotland, with spells at Middlesbrough, Celtic and West Bromwich Albion, and was last in charge of Coventry City.

Academy head David Lowe will work as Mowbray's assistant, with former midfielder David Dunn taking on the role of first team coach, the club said on its website. (www.rovers.co.uk)

Blackburn visit Burton Albion in the Championship on Friday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)