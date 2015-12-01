Real Sociedad coach David Moyes is pictured before their Spanish first division soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, northern Spain, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West/Files

David Moyes has left the door open on a return to club management in Europe despite his first stint on the continent ending in him being sacked by Spanish club Real Sociedad.

Moyes, who made his name during his 11 years in charge of Everton and joined Sociedad in 2014 after an ill-fated spell with Manchester United, was given his marching orders by the La Liga outfit last month.

"I'm open minded and Spain whetted my appetite. If the right opportunities came up in the major leagues I'd be interested," the 52-year-old told the BBC.

Moyes left with the Basque club in 16th place in the table, hovering above the relegation zone on goal difference, but said he enjoyed his time in La Liga, which he rates higher than the Premier League.

"I think the experience will help me. I gained great knowledge from my time there. It was great to experience what I did and I hope that will make me better," he said.

"It's very difficult to compare the two leagues. The best teams are in Spain and many of the best players are in Spain."

