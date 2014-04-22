April 22 Manchester United sacked David Moyes on Tuesday after a hugely disappointing 10-month spell as manager after replacing Alex Ferguson last July.

The defending English champions are currently seventh in the table, 23 points behind arch rivals and leaders Liverpool with four games remaining.

Midfielder Ryan Giggs was placed in temporary control of the first team while United seek a permanent replacement.

Click on the links below to see recent major stories. > Moyes sacked after less than a season > Sacking showed a lack of decency - Neville > Moyes pays price for self-inflicted blunders > Van Gaal favourite to replace Moyes > FACTBOX-Former United manager Moyes > Glazers must find right man to halt slide > Giggs takes over from Moyes temporarily > PROFILE-No joke for United as Moyes leaves > Reaction to Moyes sacking > GRAPHIC-Comparison between Moyes and Ferguson [link.reuters.com/qyk87v ]

(Compiled by Martyn Herman)