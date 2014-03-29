Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
MANCHESTER, England, March 29 Even the great Alex Ferguson would have struggled as manager of Manchester United this season, his under-fire successor David Moyes said on Saturday.
The Premier League champions are languishing in seventh place in the table, 18 points behind leaders Chelsea and 12 behind Arsenal who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.
"If Sir Alex was here it would be difficult for him as well," Moyes told British newspapers. "It could have been the case no matter what, this season.
"It has been so un-Man United which is why we have to look to continue a policy of building, improving, getting better."
Moyes has been heavily criticised since arriving in the close season from Everton.
United won 13 Premier League titles under Ferguson before he ended his 26-year reign at Old Trafford by retiring.
"People are aware there is a squad that is ageing so I think it would have been a tough season for whoever was in charge of Manchester United this year," said Moyes ahead of the lunchtime kickoff with Aston Villa at Old Trafford. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.