LONDON, April 22 Reaction to Manchester United's sacking of manager David Moyes on Tuesday:

"I feel sorry for David Moyes, but that's the life of a football coach, sometimes it doesn't go well for you and you are sacked...I am a little surprised because Manchester United don't normally do this." - Real Madrid coach, and former Chelsea manager, Carlo Ancelotti

"It comes as a little bit of a surprise because I think everybody in the country knows that Manchester United give the managers a real chance to prove themselves" - former United captain Bryan Robson.

"There is no disguising that the football this season has been poor, the results have been poor. As a fan, I've not enjoyed watching it. I'm sure David Moyes himself hasn't enjoyed watching it." - Former United defender Gary Neville.

"The players have to take massive responsibility. They are the ones out on the football pitch. I never once in my 18-year career at United turned around after the game and thought 'you lost us that game, boss'. It's always the players." - Neville.

"It has been disastrous season. It was inevitable... these seven months have been terrible, but he (Moyes) did a great job at Everton and Preston. He will come back as a manager." - Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

"It's been a huge disappointment not to be involved in the race for the Premier League title, to get knocked out of the Champions League and to be out of the race for a place in next season's Champions League. The players are equally to blame." - Former United striker Dwight Yorke.

"People say they're not a sacking club, Man Utd don't sack managers. Well, there's one reason why they've not sacked a manager for the last 26 years. It's because they had the best (in Alex Ferguson). They've never needed to. Otherwise they'd have just been like everybody else and probably had nine or 10 managers." - former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

"Moyes is a good football manager. He's proven it at Preston and at Everton...David Moyes will be back, make no mistake." - former United manager Ron Atkinson. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)