LONDON Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba remained in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the hospital and club said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The 23-year-old collapsed on the pitch at White Hart Lane and was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by medics before being taken to The London Chest Hospital where he is still in intensive care at the Heart Attack Centre.

The match was abandoned at 1-1 just before halftime after Muamba fell to the turf near the centre circle. No other player was involved in the incident and after a delay of several minutes referee Howard Webb took the teams off the field.

"Fabrice received prolonged resuscitation at the ground and on route to The London Chest Hospital, where his heart eventually started working," Sunday's hospital statement said.

"As is normal medical practice, Fabrice remains anaesthetised in intensive care and will be for at least 24 hours. His condition continues to be closely monitored by the cardiac specialists at the hospital."

Messages of support for the England under-21 international have come flooding in from players, clubs and fans for Muamba with flowers and messages being delivered to the hospital and laid outside Bolton's Reebok stadium.

Bolton manager Owen Coyle said in Sunday's statement: "Fabrice's family have asked me to pass on their thanks for the many, many kind messages of support from not only Bolton fans but also fans from clubs across the country and abroad.

"All our thoughts and prayers are for Fabrice and his family at this time. The family would also like to thank the media for respecting their privacy at this time."

