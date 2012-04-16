LONDON, April 16 Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba was discharged from the London Chest Hospital on Monday and said he would be forever in debt to the doctors who saved his life.

Muamba has made a miraculous recovery after being described by his club doctor as "in effect dead" for 78 minutes following a cardiac arrest during his side's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The 24-year-old needed 15 defibrillator shocks to restart his heart after collapsing on the White Hart Lane pitch on March 17.

"I am naturally very pleased to be discharged from hospital and would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to every single member of staff at The London Chest Hospital who have played a part in my care," he said in a statement.

"Their dedication, professionalism and expertise is simply amazing and I will forever be in their debt. I also wish to say thank you to all the many well-wishers who have sent thousands of messages of support.

"Now I am out of hospital, I am looking forward to continuing my recovery and spending precious time with my family."

Muamba's hospital exit comes days after Livorno's Piermario Morosini died after suffering a cardiac arrest during an Italian second division game at Pescara on Saturday.

The 25-year-old former Italy Under-21 international collapsed in the 31st minute and was pronounced dead after his arrival at hospital. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by John Mehaffey)