Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is expecting an underperforming Manchester United to rise to the occasion when the sides meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, 20-times English champions, are fifth in the league, 12 points back of leaders Leicester City and have been booed by their own fans this season after some indifferent displays.

"I think it's been a difficult (season) for Man United but in big games like this, we know that they're going to turn up, because everyone loves these kind of matches," Coquelin told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"It would be a massive win for them to beat us. But we're going to be ready."

Arsenal are third in the table, two points behind Leicester, who they beat 2-1 in their last Premier League outing.

Coquelin felt victory at Old Trafford, where Arsenal have not won in the league since 2006, would send out a message to their title rivals.

"We beat Leicester and I think the whole team is conscious that, if we want to win the title, we have to win against these kind of teams," said the Frenchman.

"Man United are always going to be a great team. Even if they had a bad spell, they still have a strong squad."

