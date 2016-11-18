UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Nov 18 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Mancester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Man United 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League, Feb. 28, 2016) Arsenal 3-0 Man United (Premier League, Oct. 04, 2015) Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, May 17, 2015) Man United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup, Mar. 09, 2015) Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, Nov. 22, 2014) Arsenal 0-0 Man United (Premier League, Feb. 12, 2014) Man United 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League, Nov. 10, 2013) Arsenal 1-1 Man United (Premier League, Apr. 28, 2013) Man United 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, Nov. 03, 2012) Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, Jan. 22, 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Man United - D D L D W Arsenal - W W D W D
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 8/5 Man United to win 7/4 Arsenal to win 23/10 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score: 9/1 0-0 draw, 6/1 1-1, 14/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3 Man United: 15/2 1-0, 11/1 2-0, 17/2 2-1, 25/1 3-0, 20/1 3-1, 28/1 3-2 Arsenal: 8/1 1-0, 14/1 2-0, 9/1 2-1, 28/1 3-0, 22/1 3-1, 33/1 3-2
First Goal: 5/1 Marcus Rashford; 11/2 Olivier Giroud; 11/2 Wayne Rooney; 13/2 Alexis Sanchez; 13/2 Anthony Martial; 15/2 Paul Pogba; 8/1 Jesse Lingard; 8/1 Juan Mata; 8/1 Theo Walcott
Also: 4/1 Wayne Rooney to score and Manchester United to win 7/1 Mesut Ozil to score and Arsenal to win
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)