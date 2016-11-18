Nov 18 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Mancester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Man United 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League, Feb. 28, 2016) Arsenal 3-0 Man United (Premier League, Oct. 04, 2015) Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, May 17, 2015) Man United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup, Mar. 09, 2015) Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, Nov. 22, 2014) Arsenal 0-0 Man United (Premier League, Feb. 12, 2014) Man United 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League, Nov. 10, 2013) Arsenal 1-1 Man United (Premier League, Apr. 28, 2013) Man United 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, Nov. 03, 2012) Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, Jan. 22, 2012)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Man United - D D L D W Arsenal - W W D W D

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 8/5 Man United to win 7/4 Arsenal to win 23/10 Match ends in a draw

Correct Score: 9/1 0-0 draw, 6/1 1-1, 14/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3 Man United: 15/2 1-0, 11/1 2-0, 17/2 2-1, 25/1 3-0, 20/1 3-1, 28/1 3-2 Arsenal: 8/1 1-0, 14/1 2-0, 9/1 2-1, 28/1 3-0, 22/1 3-1, 33/1 3-2

First Goal: 5/1 Marcus Rashford; 11/2 Olivier Giroud; 11/2 Wayne Rooney; 13/2 Alexis Sanchez; 13/2 Anthony Martial; 15/2 Paul Pogba; 8/1 Jesse Lingard; 8/1 Juan Mata; 8/1 Theo Walcott

Also: 4/1 Wayne Rooney to score and Manchester United to win 7/1 Mesut Ozil to score and Arsenal to win

(Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)