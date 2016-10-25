Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly hopes to play again within two months after injuring his knee in their 4-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.

Bailly limped off early in the second half having suffered suspected serious knee ligament damage.

The Ivory Coast defender, who has enjoyed a good start to the season after joining United from Villarreal in June, updated supporters on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support that I received since the injury," he said.

"I hope to be able to play again for United and The Elephants (Ivory Coast) before two months, God willing," added Bailly who has started all United's league games this season.

