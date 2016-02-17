Soccer player Nicky Butt attends the world premier of the film ''The Class of 92'' in London December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

Manchester United are looking to produce more one-club players like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville, Nicky Butt said after taking over as head of the club's academy.

Giggs, Scholes and Neville were part of the famous class of '92, which formed the core of the treble-winning side of the 1998-99 season, and would go on to spend their entire careers at the club, winning a combined total of 79 trophies.

"You don't just come here to play 10 games and move on to another club. We want them (academy players) to be here for many years," Butt, who was also part of the class of '92, told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"We want another Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville or Paul Scholes, these one-club guys who play here for many years and contribute to the club. That's what our aim is."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)