June 9 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has signed a new one-year contract extension, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old has made more than 400 appearance for the club, winning five league titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup during his 10-year stay at Old Trafford.

"This great club has been a part of my life for the past 10 years, so I am delighted that this incredible journey is continuing," vice-captain Carrick told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"It's great to have the opportunity to work under Jose Mourinho, who has achieved so much during his managerial career. I would like to thank the fans for their unwavering support." (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)