Manchester United youngsters must use manager Jose Mourinho's criticism as motivation for development, defender Eric Bailly has said.

Mourinho has been in the spotlight recently for his public criticism of 21-year-old defender Luke Shaw but Bailly insists that the manager's assessment would serve as valuable learning experience for himself and his team mates.

"Most of the players at Manchester United are young... We are here to learn so it is important to listen to the coach's advice and also the critics," Bailly told British media.

"Every player should receive some criticism because we are not perfect. So we have to accept the criticism from the coach and we have to keep on working because the most important thing is to work and improve and gather experience."

Bailly is one of six United players aged 24 or younger that have 10 or more league appearances this season with several other youngsters in the squad yet to play.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League, host Chelsea on Sunday and last won a league game against the leaders in 2012. The last three league meetings between the sides at Old Trafford have ended in draws.

However, United's immediate attention will be on the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Belgian side Anderlecht on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)