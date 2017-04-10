Premier League leaders Chelsea cannot afford to become complacent during the title run-in and must target victories to stay clear at the top, manager Antonio Conte said ahead of his side's trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Chelsea's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday helped them maintain a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur but the latter's run of six consecutive wins has put the leaders under increasing pressure to pick up points.

"It's important now in every game to try and take three points, including at Old Trafford. We know this game will be very tough but we are in good form and the players have the right confidence," Conte told British media.

Conte believes Tottenham have an easier game this weekend as they host 15th-placed Bournemouth and the Italian also knows that fifth-placed United will be keen to prove they can both beat the leaders and keep up their fight for a top-four spot.

"If you compare these two games -- we face United away and Tottenham face Bournemouth at home -- I think that it's easier for Tottenham to take points in their home stadium," Conte said.

"I think Manchester United for sure will have good motivation because they are playing against Chelsea... We know our schedule is not easy.

"We are having a good season but we want it to become a great season. To become a great season and to write history you must win."

Chelsea have beaten United twice this season with a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge in October and a 1-0 win in an FA Cup quarter-final last month but last won a league game at Old Trafford in 2013.

