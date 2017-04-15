Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
April 15 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Chelsea 1-0 Man United (FA Cup, March 2017)
Chelsea 4-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2016)
Chelsea 1-1 Man United (Premier League, February 2016)
Man United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, December 2015)
Chelsea 1-0 Man United (Premier League, April 2015)
Man United 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, October 2014)
Chelsea 3-1 Man United (Premier League, January 2014)
Man United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, August 2013)
Man United 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, May 2013)
Chelsea 1-0 Man United (FA Cup, April 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Man United - D W D D W
Chelsea - W W L W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
6/4 Man United to win
15/8 Chelsea to win
11/5 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Manchester United: 13/2 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 25/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2
Chelsea: 7/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 28/1 3-0; 25/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2
Draw: 15/2 0-0; 11/2 1-1; 16/1 2-2-; 80/1 3-3
First scorer:
4/1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic; 9/2 Diego Costa; 6/1 Eden Hazard; 13/2 Marcus Rashford; 7/1 Wayne Rooney; 7/1 Michy Batshuayi; 15/2 Henrikh Mkhitaryan; 15/2 Pedro; 8/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Jesse Lingard; 9/1 Paul Pogba; 9/1 Willian; 11/1 BAR
Also:
10/3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score and Man United to win
7/2 Diego Costa to score and Chelsea to win (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.