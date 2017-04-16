April 16 Antonio Conte’s Chelsea saw their Premier League lead cut to four points when they lost 2-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford scored the opener before Ander Herrera netted his first goal in 32 league appearances for United.

Chelsea had two injury blows before kick-off. With goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined after suffering an ankle injury while on club commercial duties in midweek, Marcos Alonso was then forced to pull out through illness during the warm-up.

We have gathered some post-match reaction from supporters of both clubs:

Manchester United: Red Cafe

“What a game! What a performance! Every player gets 10/10 today and this game gives me great hope for the rest of the season and beyond. We completely outclassed Chelsea today and now a place in the top four is back in our hands.

“That game really shows the critics what we are capable of and it should be the benchmark for the rest of the season. It’s as good as we've looked in a long time.

“We were solid defensively, decisive going forward and Ander Herrera was superb.

“Somehow Chelsea didn't have a single chance –- not even a half chance -- all game. That’s a nice easy game for David de Gea so he will be fresh for the Europa League.

“It just shows if you man-mark Chelsea’s two wingers then they've got nothing. That was an absolute masterclass from Jose Mourinho in terms of tactics. He got it spot on today.

“Chelsea were second best to United in all aspects of the game. The tactic to restrict their time on the ball, the work-rate and general execution... It felt like everybody knew their job and executed it perfectly.

“I wasn't pleased when the starting 11 was announced but, boy, was I wrong.”

Chelsea: The Shed End

“I will try to forget this game as quickly as I can. We didn't look like champions and with this performance the Chelsea fans will doubt whether we can see this title race through.

“We didn’t even test David De Gea with a single shot and that’s just not good enough when you are chasing the league title. Only N’Golo Kante played like he wanted to win today.

“If our players had been on their game today and we had Diego Costa in the form he was in back in October and November, we would have beaten United without any problems. Playing the way we did this afternoon, even Sunderland would have beaten us. Maybe it’s time to drop Costa? He’s been unchallenged for this position until now.

“Asmir Begovic seems to be a jinx. In reality we have lost to a goal that shouldn't have been allowed, followed by a second goal that was massively deflected. I call that unlucky.

“Manchester United have deserved it as they put on a better performance on the day but it’s hugely frustrating to lose this game.

“Spurs are streets ahead of us at the moment in terms of form and mentality. I think Spurs will smash us next week, especially when we could be without Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Alonso.

“This display reminds me of when Spurs beat us 2-1 in April 2010 -- and we were absolutely appalling that day as well. That cut the gap with United to one point with three games to play. Let's hope we can pull it back together as we did then -- however, I fear this team isn't made of the same stuff.” (Compiled by Claire Bloomfield; Editing by Clare Fallon)