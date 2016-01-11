Jan 11 Manchester United right back Matteo Darmian has dismissed reports he is unsettled at Old Trafford and considering a loan move to Italian champions Juventus in January.

Darmian joined from Torino during the close season and got off to an impressive start but has struggled to maintain his early season form with British media reporting he was considering a move back to Italy.

"I am happy here with the team, the staff and the city. I am happy here so I just try to ignore the rumours. I want to continue on my way and that's it," the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by British media.

"I think the manager is happy with my progress and when I train I try to improve day by day. And when the manager gives me a chance I try to do my best and to help the team."

Saturday's last-gasp 1-0 FA Cup win over third tier side Sheffield United meant that United have won back-to-back games for the first time since November.

Darmian said he hoped United continue to rebuild their confidence when they travel to take on relegation-threatened Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

"We have to continue in the way we have started the New Year. We have beaten Swansea and won in the FA Cup and now we must continue," Darmian said.

"A win always help to increase our confidence. Now we have to prepare for the game with Newcastle. We have to recover and then focus on that game."

Louis van Gaal's men are fifth in the league, nine points behind leaders Arsenal after 20 games. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)