LONDON, Sept 11 Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has signed a new four-year contract, the club said on Friday, a week after a proposed transfer to Real Madrid collapsed.

The Spain international, 24, almost joined Madrid on transfer deadline day, but the deal fell through as the necessary paperwork was not filed in time.

His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season.

"I am delighted to be starting this new chapter in my United career," De Gea said in a statement on the club website (www.manutd.com).

"I have always enjoyed playing with these great players in front of our fantastic fans. Manchester United is a special club and Old Trafford is an ideal place for me to continue to develop my career.

"I'm looking forward to putting a difficult summer behind me and concentrating on working hard to improve and help my team mates to be successful."

De Gea was left out of United's opening games of the season, but could return to the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against arch-rivals Liverpool.

"I am absolutely delighted David has signed a new contract. He is one of the best goalkeepers in world football," manager Louis van Gaal said.

"I am very pleased that he will be part of the team for many years to come."

